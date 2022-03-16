Warren, Saratoga counties have highest percentage in state of residents given booster shots

New York state data shows that Warren County is tied with Saratoga County for having the highest percentage of administered booster shots in the state, with a reported 45.7% of its residents boosted.

Warren County Health Services reported Wednesday that there are eight new COVID cases.

Five of these cases stemmed from at-home COVID test results, according county data.

There were 70 new COVID cases in the last five days, county officials said.

The county has three residents who are currently hospitalized, two fewer than Tuesday's report.

Two of these patients are vaccinated, according to county data.

No one in the county is critically ill from COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 2.5%.

Glens Falls Hospital has 10 COVID patients in-house, with one patient in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson, Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since last Friday.

As of then, the county had 43 active cases, with three hospitalizations.

A total of 35.7% of county residents have received the booster vaccination shot.

According to state data, there were nine positive COVID cases out of 204 administered tests, as of Wednesday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.5%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 57 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Wednesday, according to Warren County data.

Statewide, there were 2,072 positive COVID cases out of 133,109 administered tests, as of Wednesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 1.7%.

That rate for the Capital Region is 2.3%.

