Warren County's next COVID clinic on Tuesday

Warren County Health Services held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at the county's Human Services Building, where 59 doses of Moderna vaccine were administered.

Health Services administered 77 doses at a Queensbury senior citizens housing complex on Wednesday.

Health Services will be administering another round of doses on Tuesday, May 3 at the Human Services Building, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is now open, and can be done on Warren County Health Services' website.

Those with questions can call the Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Health Services reported 44 new cases on Wednesday, 26 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 7.2%.

There have been a total of 250 new COVID cases in the past five days, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital has 10 COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County data indicates there are 91 active COVID cases, with five people hospitalized, as of Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, 24 people in the county tested positive out of 169 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 8.4%.

Saratoga County

There are 130 new COVID cases out of 654 administered tests as of Wednesday morning, according to state data.

Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported that there are currently 326 active COVID cases.

There are 17 county residents who are hospitalized, according to Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 14.3%, according to state data.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 125 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, 13 more than Tuesday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 12.5%, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate, statewide, is 7.1%.

Nationwide

The seven-day rolling positivity rate, nationwide, is 5.3%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

