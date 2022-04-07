Warren County's next booster clinic will be held on Tuesday

Warren County Health Services held its first COVID vaccine clinic for second booster shots Thursday. A total of 79 booster shots were administered.

Health Services announced that the next clinic for second-round booster shots will be Tuesday at the Human Services Building, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Those seeking a second booster shot must make an appointment. Register through this link: https://on.ny.gov/3LKafUj.

Health Services confirmed 30 new COVID cases on Thursday, 12 of these from at-home test results.

There are now three county residents who are hospitalized.

There have been 136 cases over the last five days in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.8%.

Since April 2020, there have been 121 deaths in the county due to COVID.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data last Friday, at which point there 41 active cases of COVID, and two residents hospitalized.

There were 10 new COVID cases out of 473 administered tests as of Thursday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.3%.

Saratoga County

The county had 145 active cases of COVID as of Thursday, according to Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

Public Health Services reported 232 confirmed cases in the last seven days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.6%.

There are four residents currently hospitalized in the county.

Capital Region/statewide

A patient was admitted to a Capital Region hospital on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID patients throughout the region to 51.

There were 259 confirmed positive cases out of 6,122 administered tests throughout the region, as of Thursday, according to state data.

The rolling positivity rate for the region is 4.5%, while statewide, that rate is 3.4%.

There were 5,784 new cases of COVID out of 145,684 administered tests statewide, as of Thursday.

