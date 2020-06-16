Warren County's last COVID case gets well; Capital Region starts Phase 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the first time since March 17, no one in Warren County is known to have coronavirus.

For 91 days, there has been at least one confirmed case at all times. The last person recovered Monday.

“This is great news, and we are very thankful for the cooperation from our Warren County residents and work of our Warren County employees and local health care community that allowed us to get to this point,” Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said Tuesday in news release. “But please remember that this is not a time to let down our guard. This vicious virus is not eradicated. We need to continue taking precautions to ensure that we don’t undo all of the progress that has been made.”

For three months, Warren County Health Services staff have been working nearly around the clock on quarantines, contact tracing and running the coronavirus testing site. People in quarantine were a job in of itself: each person was checked on daily in person by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, reached by phone at least once a day by Health Services to discuss symptoms and interviewed so that everyone they had contact with could be quarantined.

The Warren County Attorney’s Office helped write up the orders that required people to stay home during quarantine.