Warren County's last COVID case gets well; Capital Region starts Phase 3

For the first time since March 17, no one in Warren County is known to have coronavirus.
For 91 days, there has been at least one confirmed case at all times. The last person recovered Monday.
“This is great news, and we are very thankful for the cooperation from our Warren County residents and work of our Warren County employees and local health care community that allowed us to get to this point,” Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said Tuesday in news release. “But please remember that this is not a time to let down our guard. This vicious virus is not eradicated. We need to continue taking precautions to ensure that we don’t undo all of the progress that has been made.”
For three months, Warren County Health Services staff have been working nearly around the clock on quarantines, contact tracing and running the coronavirus testing site. People in quarantine were a job in of itself: each person was checked on daily in person by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, reached by phone at least once a day by Health Services to discuss symptoms and interviewed so that everyone they had contact with could be quarantined.
The Warren County Attorney’s Office helped write up the orders that required people to stay home during quarantine.
Public health workers also delivered groceries and other supplies to people who needed help during quarantine, found ways for them to safely see a doctor if necessary and spent a lot of time assisting the nursing homes in controlling their outbreaks.
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services helped as well.
It’s not over yet. Two people are still in quarantine, one of whom had within-6-feet contact with someone who had the virus.
But there were times when dozens of people were in quarantine at once. The worst day was April 8, when 99 people were in mandatory quarantine.
On Monday, public health staff confirmed that the last person in the county with the virus had fully recovered. The person had been hospitalized and was in critical condition at one point. After the person’s condition improved to “moderate,” the county put out a news release saying the individual was expected to survive — a moment of attention that not many people receive.
Warren County Health Services began dealing with coronavirus cases on March 7, when a Queensbury pharmacist who lived in Saratoga County tested positive. Health officials had to trace 400 customers who picked up prescriptions during the worker’s contagious period, as well as the pharmacist’s four co-workers and four people who received vaccinations from him. Those eight people were quarantined; the others were told to watch their symptoms.
The outbreak picked up speed after that — first in Saratoga County, and then in Warren County.
Within three weeks, everyone was staying home — and the virus never spread widely in the community, although it hit three nursing homes.
In total, 237 people are known to have caught the virus, half of whom lived in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and 33 died. Of the deaths, only two were not in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
Also on Tuesday:
- Washington County reported no change, with 212 total cases and four people still ill. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported four more people tested positive, for a total of 522 confirmed cases. One more person recovered, for a total of 484 recoveries. One person is hospitalized and 22 people are still ill.
- Essex County reported that no one in the county is currently known to be sick with covoravirus. The county had seen some new cases after it reopened, but the last of those people recovered Monday. The county has had 56 cases in total.
- The Capital Region had a total of 16 confirmed new cases Monday, about the same as Sunday.
- Statewide, 1,568 people were hospitalized Monday and 24 people died, including nine people in nursing homes.
- The Capital Region will enter Phase 3 on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Tuesday’s news conference. He said he was pleased with the number of new cases throughout the state.
“You see little fluctuations, but nothing concerning,” he said.
With the number of new cases falling, he said hospitals and group homes can choose to allow visitors again.
Nursing homes are still off-limits.
“We’re still studying it. They’re still high risk,” Cuomo said. “The Health Department doesn’t think the reward justifies the risk right now.”
He also said malls were too risky to open, predicting that people would gather in groups inside.
“Can you have rules where people don’t gather in malls? Yes, that is theoretically possible,” he said. “We’ll have the rules and we’ll enforce the rules? Yeah, I understand, but that’s also theoretical.”
He urged residents to keep wearing masks and stay 6 feet apart.
“Stay the course. We were right,” he said. “We have the lowest rate of transmission. The phased reopening is working.”
But he urged employers, workers and business owners to “be smart.”
“Stay the course means you have to stay responsible,” he said. “Wear a mask.”
