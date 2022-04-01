Warren County's infection rate is highest in Capital Region

Warren County Health Services said Friday that the county’s test positivity rate increased by 77% over the past two weeks.

Health Services added that the amount of infections per day over the past two weeks is rising by 69%.

“In recent weeks, we have seen an unfortunate increase in COVID-19 infections in Warren County and our region, which we believe is tied to the spread of the more transmissible BA.2 variant of the novel coronavirus,” stated Ginelle Jones, director of county Health Services, in a news release.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.9% as of Friday, according to Health Services.

The county confirmed 21 new cases on Friday, with 10 of these stemming from at-home test results.

There have been 106 new cases over the last five days, county officials said.

There are still four county residents who are hospitalized due to COVID.

Glens Falls Hospital has nine COVID patients in-house with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday, March 25. As of then, they had 34 active COVID cases with two county residents hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.4%, according to state data.

There were 12 positive COVID results out of 279 administered tests, as of Friday morning, according to state data.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County has 93 active COVID cases, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

There are 10 county residents currently hospitalized due to COVID, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.5%, according to the county’s Public Health Services.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 47 patients who are ill with COVID throughout Capital Region hospitals, as of Friday, which is one fewer than Thursday’s report.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 3.7%, which is significantly higher than the statewide rate, which stands at 2.7%.

As of Friday morning, 226 people tested positive out of 5,141 administered tests throughout the region, according to state data.

Statewide, 3,882 tested positive out of 126,029 administered tests.

