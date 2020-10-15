Warren County's Health Services director receives Employee of the Year award

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones was named Employee of the Year on Wednesday, but she said it has been a team effort.
“I really feel this award should be shared with our entire department, entire community,” she said.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said Jones has done an excellent job in dealing with the pandemic including implementing the required quarantines and testing and working with people who have gotten the virus.
“You’ve talked to 377 people that have had this and their families, friends and neighbors. These are people you’ve gotten to know personally, people you’ve cared about,” she said.
Moore praised her work to contain the virus.
“Without that, none of this other stuff matters,” he said.
The county usually does an Employee of the Month, but that stopped because of the pandemic. County officials decided to start a new award in honor of Jones' work.
Her husband Chris presented her with the award in the supervisors’ board room.
Jones said she was surprised and humbled by the honor, in a follow-up interview on Thursday.
Jones has been director since April 2018 and has been with the department for 26 years overall.
She said she has been on call seven days a week since mid-February when the pandemic was starting to take hold. Things really ramped up after the first case in March.
“There are many nights I’m there till 10:30 at night,” she said.
She supervises a staff of 11 people. In addition to herself, there is Assistant Director Pat Belden, two full-time nurses, four clerical staff, a health educator, program manager and program coordinator. There are also seven per-diem health assistants.
It is a total team effort, according to Jones.
“Our staff are passionate. They’re dedicated. They’re caring. They’re not clock watchers. They work until the job is done. I can’t tell you how many lunches they’ve worked through,” she said.
She said she is thankful for the support that Warren County Health Services has received from the supervisors and the county administrator and other county departments.
Jones thanked her husband for the work he has done holding down the fort at home while she is busy with her job.
“He knows that being on call 24-7 means being on the phone 24-7. It’s nice they included him in such a special day,” she said.
The couple has one son, Raymond, a soccer player attending Potsdam University.
Jones also thanked the community for its efforts to control the spread of the virus, including social distancing and wearing masks.
“We can have all the best plans in the world; but if the community’s not following them, we’re putting ourselves at risk. I appreciate the community stepping up and following public health recommendations. I know it’s getting very onerous and people are starting to get frustrated and tired,” she said.
The school districts also have also been very cooperative in assisting with contact tracing when there have been cases — going so far as to review video footage to see how many students were wearing masks and who was in school, according to Jones.
Hotels have given the county records about from where their guests have been coming. Citizens have also reached out to express concerns and complaints, according to Jones.
“They’re hitting the hot line and we get that information and we’re following up on it,” she said.
Jones said everybody deserves credit for the award.
“I’m very honored to represent everybody. At the end of the day, if all these people weren’t in their places, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.