Warren County's Health Services director receives Employee of the Year award

Jones also thanked the community for its efforts to control the spread of the virus, including social distancing and wearing masks.

“We can have all the best plans in the world; but if the community’s not following them, we’re putting ourselves at risk. I appreciate the community stepping up and following public health recommendations. I know it’s getting very onerous and people are starting to get frustrated and tired,” she said.

The school districts also have also been very cooperative in assisting with contact tracing when there have been cases — going so far as to review video footage to see how many students were wearing masks and who was in school, according to Jones.

Hotels have given the county records about from where their guests have been coming. Citizens have also reached out to express concerns and complaints, according to Jones.

“They’re hitting the hot line and we get that information and we’re following up on it,” she said.

Jones said everybody deserves credit for the award.

“I’m very honored to represent everybody. At the end of the day, if all these people weren’t in their places, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.