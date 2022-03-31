Warren County's COVID positivity rate on the rise

Warren County Health Services reported 16 new COVID cases on Thursday. Half of these cases stemmed from at-home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.1%, which is indicative of the rate increasing over the last couple of weeks. Two weeks ago, this rate was 2.5%.

There have been 106 new COVID cases over the last five days.

There was one new hospitalization due to COVID on Thursday. The total amount of county residents hospitalized from COVID is four.

Glens Falls Hospital has eight COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU as of Thursday, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday, March 25. As of then, the county had 34 cases of COVID, with two county residents hospitalized due to COVID.

There were six new confirmed cases out of 183 administered tests, as of Thursday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 1.8%, according to that same data.

Saratoga County

There are 31 positive COVID results out of 636 administered tests in the county, as of Thursday morning, according to state data.

There are 115 active cases of COVID, according to Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

There are 12 county residents who are currently hospitalized due to COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.6%, according to county data.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 48 patients that are ill with COVID throughout Capital Region hospitals, which is five fewer than Wednesday's report, according to Warren County data.

A total of 160 tested positive for COVID out of 3,518 administered tests throughout the region.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 3.5% and statewide it is 2.4%, according to state data.

