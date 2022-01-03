Warren County's COVID cases stay on the rise

Warren County Health Services reported 118 new COVID cases and 95 recoveries on Monday.

Of the new cases reported, 60 involved vaccinated individuals.

The county is now monitoring 882 active cases, with 860 involving mild illness.

As of Monday, 1,143 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine for exposure to COVID.

Health Services reported no change in the number of residents in the hospital, which remains at 14. Three patients are critically ill, with the remainder experiencing moderate illness. All three of the critically ill are unvaccinated. Overall, 11 of the 14 individuals in the hospital have not been vaccinated.

The county reported seven residents are moderately ill and one is in critical condition outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 21 COVID patients on Monday, with four in the ICU.

The report from Health Services stated 50,499 residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 46,924 residents have completed the vaccine series.

The county’s vaccination percentage was at 73% Monday and continues to be higher than the state average of 69.8%.

The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 13.7%.

According to the Queensbury Union Free School District, each student is eligible for an at-home, rapid test kit, with kits available for pickup on Monday and Tuesday of this week at:

QES K-1 Office: 8-8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHBI Main Office: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

QMS Main Office: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

QHS Main Office: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru pickup: back side of QES from 4 to 6 p.m.

Warren County is awaiting additional home COVID-19 tests from New York state to distribute to the public.

As of Monday, all of the county’s recent allotment had been distributed.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 82 new COVID cases and 116 recoveries on Sunday night.

The Public Health Department stated these cases were processed over the weekend, excluding Jan. 1, with additional cases still waiting to be added due to the volume of positive results received by the department.

The county also stated breakthrough case information cannot be shared at this time due to the volume of cases received and pending.

As of Sunday, 11 residents were hospitalized with COVID symptoms.

According to the county report, despite the the Centers for Disease Control’s announcement of a five-day quarantine period for asymptomatic individuals, the 10-day quarantine will remain in effect for residents of Washington County.

“New York State Health Department has not yet adopted the CDC’s new guidance and our Public Health team must continue to issue quarantine and isolation orders based on the current NYS DOH guidance of 10 days. As soon as NYS DOH adopts the latest CDC changes, those changes will take effect for all cases handled by our Public Health team as well,” the report stated.

