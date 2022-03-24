Warren County's Countryside Adult Home set to receive $4.6 million for upgrades

WARRENSBURG — A nursing home owned and operated by Warren County will receive funding for key structural improvements and a makeover.

A total of $4.6 million of capital improvements will go into Countryside Adult Home, located on Schroon River Road in Warrensburg, to bring the facility more up to date as well as address issues that were identified during an engineering assessment in 2019.

The renovations include fixing the building structure, improving the building's efficiency, bettering the air quality and adding air conditioning. The building's roof, doors and window will be replaced, including upgrading the plumbing and electrical utilities.

"We are very excited about the impact this work will have. Our care here for residents at Countryside Adult Home has always been superb, and with these improvements our facility will be top-notch as well," said Amy McByrne, director of Countryside Adult Home, in a news release.

The total cost of the project amounts to $4,662,976.

Warren County Planning and Community Development has secured $1.3 million in state grant funding, while an additional $950,000 will come from federal stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, which will be used for air filtration improvements.

The rest of the cost will be covered by designated county funds.

"Countryside Adult Home provides vital services to our seniors, and Warren County's investment in our adult home will improve the lives of those who live and work at Countryside for years to come," said Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg town supervisor and chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, in a statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.