Warren County's community COVID-19 level increases to 'medium'

Warren County's community COVID-19 level has been designated as "medium" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health Services said on Friday.

The designation was changed from being "low" as of Thursday, according to the report.

Health Services reported 29 new COVID cases on Friday.

There are still seven people who are hospitalized in the county due to COVID, according to Health Services.

There is one who is critically ill in the county, Health Services said.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.0%.

There have been 159 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital has 10 COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday, April 15, when there were 62 active cases, with two hospitalized.

Out of 221 most-recent administered tests in the county, 22 tested positive for COVID, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.0%.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County's community COVID-19 level has been designated as "medium" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9.9%, according to Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

There are currently 17 people who are hospitalized in the county, Health Services said.

There have been 592 new COVID cases in the last seven days.

Capital Region/statewide

As of Friday, there were 96 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, 10 fewer than Thursday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

Out of 4,183 administered tests, 489 have tested positive for COVID throughout the Capital Region, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 10.3%, according to state data.

Statewide, that rate is 6.4%, according to state data.

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0