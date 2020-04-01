Warren County's census response lagging

Warren County's census response rate is lagging the state rate, and in some northern Warren County towns is below 10 percent.
Federal funding for numerous programs, including heating, housing and nutrition assistance, is based on the census, so an undercount could hurt local communities.
"An undercount means less money. It's in everybody's best interest to complete the census," said Sara Frankenfeld, a county planner who does all the mapping for the county and worked a couple of years ago with the U.S. Census Bureau to verify all of the county's addresses.
The state response rate is now above 30 percent, and the federal rate is above 35 percent. But the Warren County rate is at about 27 percent, while towns like Bolton (5.3%), Hague (7.3%), Horicon (7.4%) and Johnsburg (9.3%) are far behind.
The farther south in the county you go, the higher the response rate, with Glens Falls at 36.7% and Queensbury at 39%.
One of the problems is the northern county towns include a large percentage of seasonal homes that use post office boxes for mail delivery. The Census Bureau delivers "invitations" by mail that include codes residents can use on the website (my2020census.gov) to login. But the Census Bureau won't deliver to post office boxes.
Census workers started the process in March of hand-delivering invitations to addresses that use post office boxes, but put a hold on that after just four days because of the growing coronavirus emergency.
As a result, many people with Warren County homes did not receive invitations. They still can fill out the census, however, by going to the website and typing in their name and address.
People without internet access can call the bureau at 844-330-2020.
The census is conducted every 10 years, and in previous decades, a certain percentage of respondents were chosen to do a long form, which asked for much more information and could take 45 minutes or more to fill out.
Now, however, everyone does the short form, which can be whipped off in a few minutes.
The bureau conducts a different process, called the American Community Survey, to gather the data previously collected in the long form.
"It's done outside the census," Frankenfeld said, and it's done on a rolling basis, meaning data is being continually added, not just every 10 years.
The issue with post office boxes doesn't excuse all non-respondents
"Some of it is just people not responding," Frankenfeld said.
Census numbers also determine national, state and local political representation, as districts, including congressional districts, are drawn based on the population count. An undercount could lead to New York losing congressional seats.
Residents have time, as the deadline for responding is July 31, although that date, like many others, may be pushed back because of the pandemic.
The Washington County response rate is at about 33%, Saratoga County 37%, Essex County 17% and Hamilton County 2%.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
