Warren County's census response lagging

Warren County's census response rate is lagging the state rate, and in some northern Warren County towns is below 10 percent.

Federal funding for numerous programs, including heating, housing and nutrition assistance, is based on the census, so an undercount could hurt local communities.

"An undercount means less money. It's in everybody's best interest to complete the census​," said Sara Frankenfeld, a county planner who does all the mapping for the county and worked a couple of years ago with the U.S. Census Bureau to verify all of the county's addresses.

The state response rate is now above 30 percent, and the federal rate is above 35 percent. But the Warren County rate is at about 27 percent, while towns like Bolton (5.3%), Hague (7.3%), Horicon (7.4%) and Johnsburg (9.3%​) are far behind.

The farther south in the county you go, the higher the response rate, with Glens Falls at 36.7% and Queensbury at 39%.

One of the problems is the northern county towns include a large percentage of seasonal homes that use post office boxes for mail delivery. The Census Bureau delivers "invitations" by mail that include codes residents can use on the website (my2020census.gov) to login. But the Census Bureau won't deliver to post office boxes.