Warren County's active COVID cases continue to climb

Warren County Health Services is now monitoring 601 COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the last report.

This is the second time in the pandemic that Warren County has reached over 600 active cases, the first being 625 on Nov. 25.

The county reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 35 recoveries.

The county currently has 15 residents with COVID in the hospital, which is five fewer than Tuesday. The number of cases experiencing mild illness has increased by 55 since the last report, bringing that number to 570, according to a news release.

Of the additional new cases, four of them are reported from nursing homes and 34 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 60 new COVID cases on Monday, along with 67 new recoveries.

Of the new cases, 16 individuals had been fully vaccinated, officials said.

On Monday, the county had 16 residents in the hospital, which is one more than the last report. Washington County currently has 296 active cases.

The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to rise and was reported to be 12% as of Monday.

Washington County is holding a number of vaccination clinics, especially encouraging the 5-17 age group to get their COVID shot. More information on vaccines and booster shots can be found at: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health reported 995 active COVID cases on Wednesday, 26 fewer than last reported on Monday.

The county currently has 52 residents with COVID in the hospital.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Saratoga County stood at 8.6%.

