Warren County's 2023 budget may exceed tax cap

QUEENSBURY — Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas announced on Friday that the 2023 county budget would likely exceed the state tax cap.

Thomas, addressing his colleagues at a Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, said that instead of filing the draft of the budget with the county clerk that day, as scheduled, he would take the extra time until Tuesday to review proposed changes that came from the most recent Finance Committee meeting.

At that Finance Committee meeting Wednesday, Thomas, who chairs the committee, explained that the new county budget would have come in below the tax cap if not for the amount of funds needed to pay the Sheriff’s Office. He said the pay increases proposed for the Sheriff’s Office totaled $1,558,238.

“The budget is going to wind up close to the tax cap, but there is still about $1.5 (million) needed, so we hope to reduce that somewhat,” Thomas said Friday.

Doug Beaty, a Queensbury-at-large supervisor and a Finance Committee member, expressed that he was confident Thomas’ work on the budget so far would result in a different outcome.

“Keeping it (the budget) under the tax cap is imperative this year. More so than any other of the nine years I have served on the board. The number one issue in America right now is inflation, so keeping the budget below the tax cap is imperative. I know the chairman, Mr. Thomas, has done a very good job of that,” he said at the board meeting.

Beaty also thanked Glens Falls First Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond for “a lot of positive input” and said the county has done a lot of good things this year, including increasing employee wages.

“I’m positive we will get there, keeping the budget increase below the tax cap,” Beaty concluded.

Thomas previously stated the county’s actual budget in 2021 was $64,978,027.

The full preliminary budget will be presented by Thomas at a special Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.