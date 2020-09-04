Warren County youths complete summer work program

Funding delays and a pandemic were not enough to keep 18 youths from graduating from the Warren County Summer Youth Program this year.

The youths wrapped up the six-week program across 10 locations with a virtual awards ceremony last week after getting off to a later-than-usual start because of the pandemic.

“All of our youth participants rose to the extra challenges that COVID presented, exceeded supervisor expectations and had positive attitudes while working. It exemplified their resilience during difficult times, and all were shining examples of our program," said Jill Metcalfe, Warren County Employment & Training’s youth counselor, in a statement.

The federally funded program provides low-income youths ages 14 to 20 a chance to earn a paycheck and valuable job experience through the summer.

A total of 10 worksites participated in the program this year, including Square Nail Rustics in Queensbury; Blackberry Hill Farm; The Georgian Resort; The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center; Cornell Cooperative Extension; and the towns of Johnsburg, Warrensburg and Thurman.

One young person was offered a year-round position at Square Nail Rustics at the end of the program, Metcalfe said.