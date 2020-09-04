 Skip to main content
Warren County youths complete summer work program
Summer Youth Employment Program

A total of 18 youths graduated from the Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program this year. The six-week program concluded with a virtual graduation ceremony last week at which participants were given awards and certificates marking their accomplishment. Seen here: a sample of the awards handed out. 

 Courtesy photo

Funding delays and a pandemic were not enough to keep 18 youths from graduating from the Warren County Summer Youth Program this year.

The youths wrapped up the six-week program across 10 locations with a virtual awards ceremony last week after getting off to a later-than-usual start because of the pandemic. 

“All of our youth participants rose to the extra challenges that COVID presented, exceeded supervisor expectations and had positive attitudes while working. It exemplified their resilience during difficult times, and all were shining examples of our program," said Jill Metcalfe, Warren County Employment & Training’s youth counselor, in a statement.

The federally funded program provides low-income youths ages 14 to 20 a chance to earn a paycheck and valuable job experience through the summer.

A total of 10 worksites participated in the program this year, including Square Nail Rustics in Queensbury; Blackberry Hill Farm; The Georgian Resort; The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center; Cornell Cooperative Extension; and the towns of Johnsburg, Warrensburg and Thurman.  

One young person was offered a year-round position at Square Nail Rustics at the end of the program, Metcalfe said.

But the program almost didn't take place this year.

The state's Budget Division delayed releasing the $45 million in funding allocated to operate the program until the middle of July over budget and safety concerns brought on by the pandemic. 

Funds are typically released in May and the program begins at the end of June. More than 19,000 youths participate in the program each year, including about 40 from Warren County.

But the delay, coupled with concerns about the pandemic, resulted in limited participation. 

Still, it was a rewarding summer for those who got the opportunity, Metcalfe said. 

“This year stood out from others for obvious reasons, but an overwhelming sense of pride has been a high point like no other,” she said.  

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Tags

