Warren County Youth Fair returns after pandemic-induced hiatus

There are also programs focused on forestry and addressing climate change.

Seeley said staff adjusted to the changes this past year and are ready to do so again if necessary.

"We're experts at Zoom now," he said.

Still, he's hoping for a more normal year, but noted staff are paying close attention to the pandemic.

New cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise locally over the last two months after a slight reprieve back in June.

But on Saturday, the pandemic was far from everyone's mind as attendees played games and toured the various exhibits on display.

The event was small, with just 100 people expected to attend, but the sparse attendance didn't seem to bother anyone present.

A hula-hoop and pie-eating contest elicited hollers from the crowd who couldn't hide their joy as they recorded videos and snapped photos.

Drindak, meanwhile, said she was also hoping for a more normal year, but credited staff at the center for pushing forward during a difficult time.

She said the 4-H program has allowed her to open up over the years and call the program a safe, welcoming place for everyone.

“I can comfortably be myself and, not necessarily be outspoken, but I can comfortably say what I believe. It’s just a very welcoming environment and it’s not something that I’ve really experienced in a lot of other places,” Drindak said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

