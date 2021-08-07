Warren County Youth Fair returns after pandemic-induced hiatus

WARRENSBURG — Adrianna Drindak spent a portion of her day Saturday urging a small group of people to take a closer look at a dozen trees spread throughout the grounds of the Warren County Cornell Cooperative Extension.
“They don’t bite, I promise,” she told the group, made up of about a dozen small children and curious adults, in front of a paper birch before leading them to a nearby white pine tree.
For the last year and a half, Drindak researched the various species that make up the extension's arboretum — or “tree zoo,” as she calls it — as part of a Gold Award project for her Girl Scout troop.
But the project was set in motion through her involvement with the Warren County 4-H program, which she has been a member of since middle school. Her mother first enrolled her in the program in Saratoga County when she was 5.
Drindak, now 17, spent hours raising funds to purchase materials for the project, which includes 12 signs complete with QR codes that can be scanned, giving anyone who ventures through an opportunity to receive a concise but informative rundown of each tree on their cellphone.
“The signs they had were kind of lackluster. They were very small. It was more like a paragraph format instead of actual notes and I was like, 'I want to do something about this,’” Drindak said.
She finished installing the final sign last Sunday, just in time to show off her work as part of the Warren County Youth Fair, where around 100 exhibits from 4-H youth members were on display for public viewing.
The fair was held virtually last year because of the pandemic, but not being able to properly display the various crafts, science projects and creative writing pieces was not the same, said John Bowe, association team coordinator for the Cooperative Extension, which oversees the 4-H program.
“It’s important. These kids worked really hard on these projects,” he said.
The fair marks an important first step towards normalcy for an organization that was forced to alter much of its programming last year at the onset of the pandemic.
The virus kept staff out of schools, where much its programming is carried out.
Staff instead pivoted programming to the virtual world and developed new outdoor programs in order to safely engage participants.
Around 200 youths from ages 5 to 19 participate in Warren County's 4-H program, said James Seeley, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension.
The program teaches everything from how to grow vegetables and prepare meals to recreational activities like archery.
There are also programs focused on forestry and addressing climate change.
Seeley said staff adjusted to the changes this past year and are ready to do so again if necessary.
"We're experts at Zoom now," he said.
Still, he's hoping for a more normal year, but noted staff are paying close attention to the pandemic.
New cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise locally over the last two months after a slight reprieve back in June.
But on Saturday, the pandemic was far from everyone's mind as attendees played games and toured the various exhibits on display.
The event was small, with just 100 people expected to attend, but the sparse attendance didn't seem to bother anyone present.
A hula-hoop and pie-eating contest elicited hollers from the crowd who couldn't hide their joy as they recorded videos and snapped photos.
Drindak, meanwhile, said she was also hoping for a more normal year, but credited staff at the center for pushing forward during a difficult time.
She said the 4-H program has allowed her to open up over the years and call the program a safe, welcoming place for everyone.
“I can comfortably be myself and, not necessarily be outspoken, but I can comfortably say what I believe. It’s just a very welcoming environment and it’s not something that I’ve really experienced in a lot of other places,” Drindak said.
