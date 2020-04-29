Warren County Youth Fair adds homesteading focus to August event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WARRENSBURG — The Warren County Homesteading & Youth Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Warren County Fairgrounds as well as at the Soil & Water office and Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center, all centrally located on Schroon River Road.

Parking and admission are free.

The theme for this year’s fair is “homesteading,” a lifestyle based on increased self-sufficiency and food security like raising chickens for meat and eggs, gardening and preserving fruits and vegetables.

By partnering with Soil & Water, the fair will be able to offer programs like soap/hygiene product making, beekeeping, gardening, small fruit production, portable sawmills, small-scale livestock, and promote connections with small, local businesses.

Vendors and exhibitors are needed for this year’s fair (no vendor fees). Call or email Cornell Cooperative Extension at 518-668-4881 or email jfb32@cornell.edu if interested in being a vendor or for more information about the youth fair.

The homesteading fair will run in conjunction with the annual Warren County 4-H Youth Fair.

The program is open to any youth ages 5 to 19 years old with opportunities to learn through clubs, after-school and school enrichment programs and through the variety of programs offered through the Cooperative Extension offices.

