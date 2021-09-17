Warren County would need to add sixth Queensbury supervisor because of population growth

QUEENSBURY — Warren County would have to add a sixth supervisor representing Queensbury on the Board of Supervisors because of population growth — unless the board changes the threshold for determining how seats are awarded.

County Administrator Ryan Moore explained Friday that the new census will affect the weighted vote on the board.

Under the current law, there is a one supervisor for every 5,580 residents. Right now, there are five supervisors representing Queensbury — Town Supervisor John Strough and at-large supervisors Doug Beaty, Brad Magowan, Rachel Seeber and Mike Wild.

However, the population of Queensbury has increased to 29,169, according to Moore.

The board has to decide whether to revise its law or add a sixth supervisor.

The county also has to calculate the revised weighted vote based upon current population.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The process involves running computer scenarios that calculate every possible combination of “yes” and “no” votes on the board for a board of both 21 and 20 supervisors.