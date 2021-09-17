 Skip to main content
Warren County would need to add sixth Queensbury supervisor because of population growth
QUEENSBURY — Warren County would have to add a sixth supervisor representing Queensbury on the Board of Supervisors because of population growth — unless the board changes the threshold for determining how seats are awarded.

County Administrator Ryan Moore explained Friday that the new census will affect the weighted vote on the board.

Under the current law, there is a one supervisor for every 5,580 residents. Right now, there are five supervisors representing Queensbury — Town Supervisor John Strough and at-large supervisors Doug Beaty, Brad Magowan, Rachel Seeber and Mike Wild.

However, the population of Queensbury has increased to 29,169, according to Moore.

The board has to decide whether to revise its law or add a sixth supervisor.

The county also has to calculate the revised weighted vote based upon current population.

The process involves running computer scenarios that calculate every possible combination of “yes” and “no” votes on the board for a board of both 21 and 20 supervisors.

The purpose is to determine every time a supervisor could be the swing vote and assign a number representing that person’s relative “power” and the percentage of population that person represents.

“There’s case law on this that dictates on how this process needs to be done,” he said.

In 1967, he said a court threw out the Washington County and Saratoga County weighted voting systems because they did not do it according to this process.

“It’s very important that we get it right,” he said.

Moore said the goal is to have a resolution introduced at the October meeting for a public hearing and vote at the November meeting. The matter will be discussed in committee.

The process has to be completed soon so the new weighted vote is in place by Jan. 1.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

