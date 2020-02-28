Warren County workers vote down contract after mediation

Warren County's largest public employee union has rejected a labor contract proposed by a mediator, setting the stage for "fact finding" efforts to try to come to an agreement.
The Warren County unit of the Civil Service Employees Association voted down a new contract offer earlier this month, with nearly three-quarters of those who voted casting their votes against the proposed four-year pact.
The union represents about 400 of the county's 860 employees, and its labor contract expired at the end of last year.
County supervisors had optimistically planned to vote on a contract at the Feb. 21 Board of Supervisors meeting, but the resolution was pulled in light of the union members' vote on Feb. 18.
Negotiating teams for the union and the county had been working on a deal since last spring, but an impasse was declared in December. A review by an independent mediator was next, but that step did not end with a deal, either.
Therese Assalian, a spokeswoman for CSEA, said union leadership plans a series of meetings that were to start Friday night with members to discuss how to proceed.
"The meetings are to seek feedback from members and that feedback will form future proposals," she said.
She said she could not comment on issues with contract proposals. But as of December, one of the major sticking points was employee contributions to health insurance, as the county has asked for 1 percent increases in contributions for each year of a proposed four-year deal.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said county leaders were "disappointed that CSEA has rejected the agreement reached with the help of a neutral mediator."
"We believe both agreements were fair to workers and responsible to taxpayers who are paying the bill," he said. "At this point in time, we need to decide whether to go back to mediation or proceed with fact-finding, which is the next step in the collective bargaining process. Fact-finding will take months. We have not yet made any decisions."
CSEA members are working under the terms of the prior labor contract until a new one is reached.
