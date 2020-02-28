Warren County workers vote down contract after mediation

Warren County's largest public employee union has rejected a labor contract proposed by a mediator, setting the stage for "fact finding" efforts to try to come to an agreement.

The Warren County unit of the Civil Service Employees Association voted down a new contract offer earlier this month, with nearly three-quarters of those who voted casting their votes against the proposed four-year pact.

The union represents about 400 of the county's 860 employees, and its labor contract expired at the end of last year.

County supervisors had optimistically planned to vote on a contract at the Feb. 21 Board of Supervisors meeting, but the resolution was pulled in light of the union members' vote on Feb. 18.

Negotiating teams for the union and the county had been working on a deal since last spring, but an impasse was declared in December. A review by an independent mediator was next, but that step did not end with a deal, either.

Therese Assalian, a spokeswoman for CSEA, said union leadership plans a series of meetings that were to start Friday night with members to discuss how to proceed.

"The meetings are to seek feedback from members and that feedback will form future proposals," she said.