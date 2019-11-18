ALBANY -- A federal jury ruled in Warren County's favor late Friday in a lawsuit that alleged a former county sheriff's officer used excessive for when arresting a Queensbury man.
The lawyer for the plaintiff said an appeal was being mulled.
Chris Hansen, a former state corrections sergeant, alleged he was knocked unconscious and suffered facial injuries when Warren County sheriff's officers arrested him Oct. 23, 2016.
He claimed that then-sheriff's Officer Peyton Ogden used excessive force when slamming him to the floor of a Queensbury home where Ogden found him kneeling on top of a woman and apparently choking her.
Hansen had alleged the woman, with whom he had a prior relationship, attacked him. Sheriff Bud York and county officials said Ogden took the action needed to get Hansen into custody.
A U.S. District Court jury heard testimony for more than three days last week, before deliberating about 8 hours and rendering a verdict Friday.
York said Hansen's counsel had offered to settle the case for $75,000 before trial, but he said he asked that no settlement be agreed to because Ogden did nothing wrong.
He praised the work of attorney Gregg Johnson, who represented the county.
Hansen's lawyer, Martin McGuinness, said it was clear by the length of the deliberations that the jury "was clearly thinking hard about everything they saw."
He said an appeal was being considered because he was precluded from presenting an expert witness on use of force, U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Dancks finding that the witness was not qualified because he had not been a police officer.
"They (the county) put on expert testimony and I couldn't," he said. "I am looking into an appeal and a motion for a new trial."
Hansen was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest and non-criminal harassment, but the charges were later dropped.
He was a sergeant at Washington Correctional Facility and north region vice president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents state correction officers. He was fired by the state Department of Corrections and Community the following year after he was arrested in connection with an additional domestic abuse allegation.
Ogden is now a state trooper.
