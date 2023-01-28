Warren County will sponsor CDL training for interested drivers

A shortage of snow plow drivers is plaguing the state this winter, but Warren County is looking for solutions to attract new commercial drivers.

Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos spoke to the county’s Economic Growth and Development committee on Tuesday about the shortage of employees.

“During our Public Works meeting, we talked about the lack of CDL drivers currently. As of right now, I am down 10 CDL drivers in the county. We’re lucky that we haven’t had a significant amount of snow this year. Otherwise our guys would be working very long hours,” Hajos said. “There’s definitely a shortage of CDL drivers and we’re trying to come up with different ways to attract more.”

He added that the problem has been made worse by the New York State Department of Transportation.

“The state DOT, in every single region, just increased the rate of their CDL drivers anywhere from an additional $3 to $7, depending on the location. This is making it more and more difficult for us to get CDL drivers here in this county,” Hajos said.

When he took over as the department’s superintendent, he said he decided drivers would not be required to have a CDL license to be hired and they would be trained in-house before obtaining their license.

However, Hajos said things changed on Feb. 7, 2022, when the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration created a new rule that all drivers going for a CDL need to go through entry-level driver training.

“That entry-level training wasn’t necessarily something we could do in house, so we were looking for programs where that could be done,” he said.

With the help of Liza Ochsendorf, the county’s director of employment and training, the department found a program offered by BOCES. Warren County could cover the cost for people interested in working for the county.

Hajos said the cost of training for a Class B CDL driver was around $1,700. Class B drivers can operate single or combination vehicles where the gross vehicle weight rating of the single vehicle is more than 26,000 pounds. The vehicle being pulled must not be more than 10,000 pounds. A driver with a New York Class B CDL can also legally operate all vehicles in Class C or D.

The cost for the Class A driver training is about $2,900, according to Hajos. Class A drivers in New York can operate any combination of vehicles with a gross combination weight rating of more than 26,000 pounds and the gross vehicle weight training of the vehicle being towed is more than 10,000 pounds.

“We figured out that Liza would have some funding and we could still bring in individuals without licenses and get them into these driver training programs. The problem is BOCES is filled because there are so many people going for this entry-level driver training,” Hajos said.

He said the problem is not unique to Warren County, but affects municipalities all across the state and the nation.