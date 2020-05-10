Warren County will not appeal ruling in land taking for airport

Kissane said appealing the ruling to a higher court presents some risk. The Court of Appeals could reverse the decision and use the trial court’s $297,000 amount for the appraisal. Or, it could come up with an entirely new appraisal. A third option is that it could remand it back to the trial court to start the process all over again.

“My recommendation is that we just let this decision lie,” she said.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer asked whether the county could make Macri whole by returning the land, since the county is not moving forward with the runway extension.

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said it is important that the county have land around the airport if there are any future expansion plans.

“My crystal ball isn’t good enough to know if this field might get expanded in some fashion or not expanded,” he said.

The county has protected this airfield by acquiring this property, Conover added.

“As far as I’m concerned, it was necessary and money well spent,” he said.

Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty said he disagreed with Conover on the taking of the land and said the county should drop the matter.

“Taking a man’s land is so repugnant to me anyway that I say we cut our losses now, and end this boondoggle,” he said.

