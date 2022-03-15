Warren County will no longer offer vaccination clinic on Tuesday

Warren County Health Services has changed its COVID-19 vaccination schedule, and will now only offer vaccinations as needed.

Clinics will no longer be held on Tuesdays.

Those who need vaccinations can call 518-761-6580, or visit the county Health Services website.

Warren County Health Services reported 12 new COVID cases on Tuesday, 10 of which are from at-home COVID test results.

There are five county residents who are currently hospitalized, four of who are vaccinated, according to county data.

There were 73 new COVID cases in the last five days in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.1%, which is up from 3% in Monday’s report.

As of Tuesday, there are still no patients who are critically ill with COVID.

Since April 2020, there have been 121 COVID-related deaths in Warren County.

Glens Falls Hospital has nine COVID patients currently in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson, Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated their COVID data since last Friday.

As of then, the county had 43 active COVID cases, and three county residents who were hospitalized, according to county data.

According to state data, there was only one COVID positive result out of 127 administered tests, as of Tuesday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.6%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 56 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, five fewer than Monday’s report, according to Warren County data.

Statewide, there were 2,753 COVID positive results out of 73,501 administered tests, as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 1.6%.

