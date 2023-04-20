The history of animal control in Warren County has been called a “little complicated” and a recent meeting between the county’s Criminal Justice and Health Services committees, proves it will continue on that way.

On Tuesday, the two county committees met to discuss the future of animal control and shelters, after the SPCA of Upstate New York relayed to the county it cannot continue operations with the funds obtained through donations.

Director of Public Health Ginelle Jones spoke to the committees to help shed some light on the current situation as well as explain some of the past to help the county supervisors better understand the role SPCA plays and what would be needed to replace the contract with the nonprofit agency.

“Law enforcement predominantly handles the animal cruelty cases in the sense of an arrest, but I think they rely on the advisement of the SPCA to say ‘here are the (agriculture and market) laws being broken here,’ and they also work with the District Attorney’s office,” Jones said.

Also, SPCA would show up to get the animals if sheriff’s deputies responded to an animal cruelty complaint.

She also noted Health Services has had the responsibility of running and enforcing the county’s rabies program since 1993 — with assistance from the SPCA.

Jones said the Public Health Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office just want to know “adequate resources are in place.”

“So many different agencies are relying on this organization (SPCA) right now. They have, like all of us, problems with staffing and expenses and they have lost their security in knowing that they have the financial security to pay their rent. It’s like they’re on a day-to-day basis,” Jones said. “I’ve worked with this agency a long time, and I do know that most of the leaders of this agency are foregoing their paychecks to buy food for these animals or pay the building’s rent.”

Jones suggested if the county was going to continue to rely on the SPCA, a callout fee should be paid to the nonprofit to “be assured someone is going to show up,” as well as a shelter fee, as it is currently the only one available for use in Warren County.

“If the shelter folds, we have nothing,” she said.

County-funded and staffed shelters can cost upwards of $400,000 a year, according to Jones. She said the SPCA’s monetary request was reasonable and beneficial to the county.

Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau also vouched for the agency.

“I’ve been dealing with the SPCA for several years and I’ve had nothing but positive (things) to say,” he said.

In the last two years, the county has had 1,111 dog complaints and 640 complaints involving all other animals, according to Comeau.

“I can tell you that I can get a call at 6:30 in the morning from the SPCA, and they’ll tell me before I even have a chance to look they’ve sent their investigative team out,” he said. “It’s not a job for these folks. They’re really passionate about it.”

Bolton Town Supervisor Ron Conover said this meeting was like “deja-vu.”

“Some of these issues were visited several years ago. The statistics the undersheriff just reported, you have to remember when that patrol officer responds, it ties up that officer for a period of time. You can imagine if there’s no one on the animal side to respond that period of time will be even longer,” he said.

The SPCA submitted a proposed fee schedule for their services to the county with a yearly amount of $90,000 along with $200 per call for up to three hours on the scene, with an additional $50 per hour on calls that run over. The agency also outlined costs for transporting animals and gas mileage reimbursement. They currently provide these services to the county free of charge. Prior to the pandemic, the county paid up to $100,000 for animal control and shelter services.

Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said “it’s the right thing to do” as he spoke in support of the nonprofit.

The committee decided to turn negotiations over to the Public Health Department, the Sheriff’s Office, the county attorney and purchasing department before taking any action.