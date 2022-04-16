Warren County warns residents of tick threat

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Health Services has urged residents to do their part in avoiding tick bites.

The department has already had dozens of tick-borne disease cases reported so far this spring.

"The disease threat from ticks is one to take seriously, and we are already at the time of year where ticks are becoming more active and they will stay active until winter," said Ginelle Jones, director of Health Services, in a news release.

The staff at Health Services will be hosting outreach events at hiking and biking trailheads on May 5. They will be at the Fire Road entrance at Cole's Woods in Glens Falls and at the West Mountain Road entrance at the Rush Pond Trail in Queensbury between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The staff will be distributing tick removal kits and educational materials about tick bite prevention free of charge.

Tick activity picks up every year around the warmer months. They are always looking for hosts to latch onto.

People can come into contact with ticks while taking a walk on a trail, doing yard work or any outdoor activity in the grass or forest.

While Lyme disease remains the most common infection from tick bites, this year Warren County has had 17 anaplasmosis infections, which is a serious bacterial disease transmitted through tick bites, reported to the county.

Health Services reported that is equal to last year's pace, which was a year with a nearly four-fold increase in cases of anaplasmosis.

There have also been rare disorders from ticks known as babesiosis, ehrlichiosis and Powassan disease documented in the region.

"Please take precautions to keep ticks off of you, and check yourself after you have been outside to make sure you don't have an unwanted passenger that can make you sick," Jones said.

If you have a confirmed or suspected tick bite you should seek medical assistance if a rash or red "bullseye" can be seen at the site of the bite. A fever and/or chills, muscle aches, nausea, headaches or loss of appetite up to 30 days after being bitten can occur as well.

People who go to the woods, fields or grassy areas should take precautions that include:

Wearing clothing treated with permethrin to repel ticks

Using insect repellent on exposed skin. Effective repellents include DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD) or 2-undecanone. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has created a website to help families decide what insect repellent is right for them.

Wearing light-colored clothing and a hat, and wearing long pants tucked into socks, long-sleeved shirts fitted at wrists and closed-toe shoes.

Walking in the middle of the trail when hiking, to avoid brushing up against flora.

Performing a full body check, including in hair and other hard to see areas, and checking clothing for ticks after an outing. Showering after an outing is highly recommended.

