Warren County warns of low-risk COVID-19 exposures

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Health Services is advising the public of several additional low-risk COVID-19 exposures at businesses in Warren County in recent days.

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday frequented these businesses while potentially infectious. Masks were believed to have been worn while this individual was in these businesses, according to a news release.

The person was at the following businesses at about these times.

FitCity, Route 9, Queensbury — Dec. 8, noon to 3 p.m.;

Walmart, Route 9, Queensbury — Dec. 8, 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.;

The Pizza Shop, Main Street, Warrensburg — Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

If people were at these businesses during these time periods, they are asked self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell, over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.

If experiencing symptoms, people should contact their medical provider, an urgent care center or local public health agency. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580. New York State's COVID testing hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.

Because of the significant community spread of COVID-19 occurring in the region, Warren County is asking people to limit the number of people in their shopping party, make sure to wear a mask, maintain social distance of 6 feet or more from others and wash or sanitize hands frequently.

