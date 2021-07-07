Warren County warns of large increase in tick disease

Warren County Health Services is warning the public about a surge in local cases of a once-rare disease that is caused by bites from ticks.

Health Services has documented 40 cases of anaplasmosis so far in 2021, a fourfold increase over the nine cases diagnosed last year during the same time period, and more than double the number of cases during the same periods in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Warren County data shows that this year’s cases involve residents from all corners of the county, indicating infected ticks are widespread.

“This dramatic increase is concerning, as anaplasmosis can cause serious illness if not diagnosed properly and treated promptly,” explained Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services director. “The increased presence of this disease is yet another reason to be vigilant about taking precautions to avoid tick bites.”

Anaplasmosis is caused by bacteria transmitted from an infected tick, and with some people the infection can be more severe than Lyme disease. Several local residents who have been infected have been hospitalized, according to Health Services.

Early signs and symptoms (days 1-5 after tick bite) are usually mild or moderate, Health Services said in a news release, and may include:

