Warren County wants to rename Lake George road after former Sen. Betty Little
top story

Westbrook Road

Motorcyclists ride along Westbrook Road in Lake George during the Americade rally in June 2012. Warren County officials want to name the road after former Sen. Betty Little of Queensbury. Little recently retired after a three-decade career in politics.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — Warren County officials are planning to name a road after Sen. Betty Little, who just retired after a three-decade career in politics.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais told the county board's Facilities Committee on Wednesday he wants to rename Westbrook Road to Sen. Elizabeth Little Boulevard.

Sen. Betty Little

Little

Blais said he believes it would be a fitting tribute. Westbrook Road is one of the first roads people see when they are coming into Lake George from the south.

“It leads directly to the foot of the lake with a beautiful view of the lake — the lake that Senator Little has so much impact on supporting over the years,” he said.

Blais said he believes renaming the road would be easy logistically.

“It’s the only road that I could think of in the region where there’s no addresses. No one needs to be inconvenienced by changing their address. There’s no businesses. It’s bordered by the (Lake George) Battlefield Park and the Charles R. Wood Park, which again Betty has had a substantial input on putting together,” he said.

A plaque could be put up near the intersection of Beach Road and the newly renamed Sen. Elizabeth Little Boulevard, he said. It is a heavily trafficked area, crossed by the Warren County Bikeway, so it is a high-profile location.

Blais said the goal would be to have a dedication ceremony in the spring, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the town is fully in favor of the idea.

“I think she’s earned it and we’re really honored and pleased that we can do it for her,” he said.

Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno seconded the motion.

“I think it’s quite a fitting tribute to someone who’s devoted so much time and energy to public service,” he said.

The committee unanimously passed the resolution and forwarded it to the full board for its review.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

