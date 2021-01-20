Warren County wants to rename Lake George road after former Sen. Betty Little

QUEENSBURY — Warren County officials are planning to name a road after Sen. Betty Little, who just retired after a three-decade career in politics.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais told the county board's Facilities Committee on Wednesday he wants to rename Westbrook Road to Sen. Elizabeth Little Boulevard.

Blais said he believes it would be a fitting tribute. Westbrook Road is one of the first roads people see when they are coming into Lake George from the south.

“It leads directly to the foot of the lake with a beautiful view of the lake — the lake that Senator Little has so much impact on supporting over the years,” he said.

Blais said he believes renaming the road would be easy logistically.

“It’s the only road that I could think of in the region where there’s no addresses. No one needs to be inconvenienced by changing their address. There’s no businesses. It’s bordered by the (Lake George) Battlefield Park and the Charles R. Wood Park, which again Betty has had a substantial input on putting together,” he said.