Warren County and the United Way are teaming up to help local residents and business owners who sustained damage from last week's rain and wind storm.
County leaders are putting together a claim for potential federal aid to help pay for infrastructure repairs, and the amount of damage will determine whether aid will be received.
Those who had damage to their home or business were asked to call 211, a hotline set up by the United Way to make reports. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
