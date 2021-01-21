Warren County wants residents to complete survey about broadband access

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors and EDC Warren County are asking residents and businesses to complete a survey regarding the extent of broadband coverage.
The county wants to assess how well residents can work, study and surf the internet from their homes, offices, schools and businesses.
The goal of the survey is find out where there are gaps and weaknesses so county officials can apply for grants and advocate for improved broadband coverage with internet service providers and state and federal representatives, according to a news release.
Warren County and the EDC have been working with ECC Technologies, which has undertaken similar surveys for numerous other upstate New York counties, on this assessment since September 2020.
The survey can be accessed at www.warrencountybroadband.org/.
It has 15 questions and will take less than 10 minutes to complete, county officials said in a news release. People will be asked to enter an address for their home or business, which is important because it will help identify where the greatest needs are in the county. The responses will not be released to any third party.
ECC staff will conduct this work in two phases: The first is an inventory to map broadband facilities in every community of the county, including existing fiber and coaxial cabling and tower sites, which is nearing completion.
The survey is the second phase of the effort. It will be available online for those who have access and in printed form at stores, schools, libraries and town halls throughout Warren County. Warren County and EDC Warren County are hoping to reach as many residents as possible before March 31.
More information can be found by visiting www.warrencountyny.gov or at www.edcwc.org.
Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said residents continue to express the need for affordable, reliable broadband service.
“Unfortunately, many people, both at their homes and at their businesses, have poor access or no access, and those who have service often report problems with reliability and speed. This survey will help us determine access levels and speeds throughout Warren County and help us map where improvements are needed,” she said in a news release.
Jim Siplon, interim president of EDC, said access to reliable broadband service is essential to current and prospective residents and businesses.
“Business people and professionals considering relocating here need reliable broadband service before they would consider a move,” he said.