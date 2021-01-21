Warren County wants residents to complete survey about broadband access

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors and EDC Warren County are asking residents and businesses to complete a survey regarding the extent of broadband coverage.

The county wants to assess how well residents can work, study and surf the internet from their homes, offices, schools and businesses.

The goal of the survey is find out where there are gaps and weaknesses so county officials can apply for grants and advocate for improved broadband coverage with internet service providers and state and federal representatives, according to a news release.

Warren County and the EDC have been working with ECC Technologies, which has undertaken similar surveys for numerous other upstate New York counties, on this assessment since September 2020.

The survey can be accessed at www.warrencountybroadband.org/.

It has 15 questions and will take less than 10 minutes to complete, county officials said in a news release. People will be asked to enter an address for their home or business, which is important because it will help identify where the greatest needs are in the county. The responses will not be released to any third party.