Warren County wants more people to fill out broadband access survey

Warren County is seeking more people to fill out a survey to determine where there are gaps in broadband coverage.

Millions of dollars are headed to New York through the federal stimulus package to help improve online connections for work, school, health care and entertainment.

EDC Warren County and the Warren County Board of Supervisors have partnered on the survey. Nearly 1,000 people have responded so far. More responses are needed, especially in the more rural parts of the county, according to a news release.

The survey can be accessed at www.warrencountybroadband.org.

Responses can be submitted through March 31.

