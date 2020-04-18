Warren County waive late fees for property tax payments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors has agreed to waive the penalty for paying late taxes.

The board passed a resolution on Friday agreeing to waive the 5% late fee on property taxes beginning on April 15 and continuing until 30 days after the county building reopens after the pandemic.

The county offices have been closed to the public since March 16 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

