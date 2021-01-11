Warren County waiting for vaccine doses

Hospitals, medical offices and departments of health are getting slammed with calls requesting the coronavirus vaccine.
Although people in group 1B could start scheduling their vaccine today, Glens Falls Hospital and Warren County don't have any doses to give out.
To get up-to-date information about local vaccination clinics, call 518-761-6200. Warren County set up a recording on that line.
“We are asking people to please be patient,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.
Warren County Health Services has plans in place to conduct clinics as soon as the county gets vaccine doses.
“When we get vaccine, we will set up clinics and publicize them as widely as possible,” Jones said.
Washington County has asked everyone to prioritize based on medical risks and the amount of direct contact with the public.
They asked each organization to develop an internal list by priority.
"Ensure that you prioritize those with medical considerations and direct contact/interaction with the public and students to be vaccinated first," wrote Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety.
The priority list would be crucial because so many people are in groups 1A and 1B, he said.
"Deployment of the vaccine will take up to 14 weeks (or more) to be completed. At the direction of the governor, PODs (Points of Dispensing) are still prioritizing completion of the 1A group of vaccinations first," he wrote.
Public Health will set up PODs to vaccinate people when vaccine doses arrive.
"The team at Public Health are continuing their daily, dedicated efforts to plan and coordinate distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the county, however are still awaiting the receipt of vaccine to begin distribution," he said. "Counties are continuing to struggle with deployment of vaccine as we are at the mercy of the state (and federal government) to distribute the vaccine to our local health departments to be able to operate PODs."
He also said that primary care providers might have more vaccine doses than the county, and urged people at highest risk to call their doctors. But many doctors appealed to the public to not call them Monday, saying they would announce when they have doses to give out.
Group 1B includes teachers, firefighters, police, grocery store workers and other front-line essential workers, as well as anyone age 75 or older.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.