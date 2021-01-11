Warren County waiting for vaccine doses

"Deployment of the vaccine will take up to 14 weeks (or more) to be completed. At the direction of the governor, PODs (Points of Dispensing) are still prioritizing completion of the 1A group of vaccinations first," he wrote.

Public Health will set up PODs to vaccinate people when vaccine doses arrive.

"The team at Public Health are continuing their daily, dedicated efforts to plan and coordinate distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the county, however are still awaiting the receipt of vaccine to begin distribution," he said. "Counties are continuing to struggle with deployment of vaccine as we are at the mercy of the state (and federal government) to distribute the vaccine to our local health departments to be able to operate PODs."

He also said that primary care providers might have more vaccine doses than the county, and urged people at highest risk to call their doctors. But many doctors appealed to the public to not call them Monday, saying they would announce when they have doses to give out.

Group 1B includes teachers, firefighters, police, grocery store workers and other front-line essential workers, as well as anyone age 75 or older.

