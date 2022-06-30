Warren County vaccine clinic closed on Tuesday

Warren County Health Services' weekly vaccine clinic will be closed on Tuesday, July 5, due to a lack of available staff.

The clinic will resume its regular schedule on July 12, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center.

The clinic is located in the rear of the Municipal Center.

Registration is required and can be done here: Warren County COVID hub.

Appointments for either Moderna or Pfizer shots are available.

Anyone with questions can call the Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Parents or guardians seeking vaccines for children should contact their medical provider, or schedule through local pharmacies in light of the closure of state mass vaccination sites.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health officials announced they will be opening their first COVID-19 vaccination clinic to infants and children from 6 months to 5 years old on Thursday, July 14.

The clinic will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus, which is located at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward.

It is by appointment only. Registration can be done online at www.washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or by phone at 518-746-2400.

