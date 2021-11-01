Warren County urges support for Operation Green Light

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will take part in a new statewide initiative next week urging residents to turn their exterior lights green in honor of servicemen and women on and around Veterans Day.

The Board of Supervisors is asking residents to participate in Operation Green Light, an effort to show support for veterans of all military conflicts and raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans.

A proclamation was adopted at October’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

For this year, there is a special effort to recognize the veterans of conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a Warren County news release. In addition to showing veterans that they are supported, the campaign seeks to help educate the public about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

"The Board of Supervisors encourages homeowners, businesses and governments to light up their homes, buildings, courthouses, and bridges with green light bulbs in support of America’s veterans the week of Nov. 7," the release states.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

Operation Green Light is a collaboration between counties in the state and the New York State Association of Counties, the New York State County Executives Association and the New York State County Veterans Service Officers Association.

“Operation Green Light is a visual acknowledgement of appreciation, support and gratitude for our servicemen and women who have transitioned into veteran status," said Denise DiResta, Warren County director of Veterans Services. "It lets them know that their community is here to assist in that transition to civilian life with open arms and help them succeed."

