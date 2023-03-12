Warren County STOP-DWI is urging residents to plan ahead for safe St. Patrick’s Day outings.

Monica Girard, coordinator for the DWI program, said in a recent news release that between 2015 to 2019, there were 280 drivers killed nationally in alcohol-related motor vehicle traffic crashes over the St. Patrick’s weekend holiday period, an average of 56 a year.

In light of these statistics, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will join other local and New York State law enforcement agencies for enhanced enforcement during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

To plan an outing with safe transportation, Girard urged Warren County residents and visitors to consider using a new cellphone application dubbed “Have a Plan,” that can help find sober rides for those who have been drinking.

The Have a Plan app is available in the Apple and Android app stores.

“Please do not drink and drive and risk getting arrested, hurt, or worse, kill yourself or someone else,” Girard said. “All of us at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County STOP-DWI would like to remind everyone in our community to plan ahead when attending any event that may include alcohol. Designate a driver or utilize ride share options like Lyft or Uber, or use the Have a Plan App.”

And as cannabis products become legal, the agency also reminds residents that buzzed driving by alcohol, marijuana or drugs, prescription or not, is illegal.

Stop-DWI provided the following information about DWI arrests:

On average, a DWI arrest can set you back $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, and more.

The financial impact from impaired-driving crashes is devastating. Impaired-driving crashes cost the United States $44 billion annually.

If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail or prison time, depending on your driving history.

Drinking and driving can cause you to lose your driver’s license for a year or more, and result in the loss of your vehicle. This could keep you from getting to work, resulting in lost wages and, potentially, job loss.