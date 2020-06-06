Warren County urges protesters to get COVID-19 test

QUEENSBURY — Local residents who participated in recent protests speaking out against the death of George Floyd are eligible for a COVID-19 test, Warren County officials announced on Saturday.
Warren County Health Services and Hudson Headwaters Health Network are encouraging residents who participated in these recent local events to get tested for COVID-19.
People can contact their physician or urgent care center to schedule an appointment at the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services testing site at Warren County Municipal Center. The testing site is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties.
Hudson Headwaters Health network is also offering testing at two sites in Warren County. People who would like to make an appointment at the West Mountain Health Services site in Queensbury should call 518-824-8610. Call 518-623-2844 to arrange an appointment at the Warrensburg Health Center.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said it can take up to 14 days from the date of viral exposure to develop COVID-19 symptoms.
Jones said people attending protests should wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Warren County announced the initiative on a day when there were no new COVID-19 cases to report. The total remains at 244 cases, with 117 involving residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 115 in the community.
One patient was in critical condition as of Saturday. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 33. Of the people who died, at the time they contracted coronavirus, 27 lived in a nursing home, four in assisted living and two lived at home.
For more information on Warren County's COVID-19 response, go to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub or warrencountyny.gov/covid.
