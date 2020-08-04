Warren County urges precautions as more people catch virus

Two more Warren County residents have caught coronavirus due to community spread, Warren County Health Services reported Tuesday.
A third resident caught the virus from a household member who is sick.
There was a period of time in June in which the county had no cases for more than two weeks, which can be long enough for it to stop spreading through the community. But the respite didn’t last. In the last 10 days, seven people have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said the recent cases should serve as a reminder to socially distance, wash hands and wear masks. Skipping those steps can be dangerous, she warned.
“(It) can have broad ramifications and introduce the coronavirus to vulnerable populations who are more susceptible to serious illness,” she said in a news release.
One person who attended a Fourth of July weekend party is now hospitalized in critical condition. An assisted living resident died Monday after being exposed to the virus at the assisted living facility.
One of the people who tested positive Tuesday may have been exposed in Saratoga County, which is where others were exposed as well. Saratoga County Health Services is assisting in the investigation to track the source of the infections.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo added Rhode Island to the list of places from which people must quarantine for 14 days.
“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City," Cuomo said in a news release. "But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago — and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there - so we must all remain vigilant."
States are added if they have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a 10 percent or higher positive test rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Currently, people must quarantine for 14 days after traveling from 34 states and Puerto Rico. The full list is: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Washington, D.C., and Delaware were taken off the list. This is the second time Delaware has been removed from the list.
On Tuesday:
- Warren County reported three more cases, for a total of 280 confirmed cases, and one recovery, for a total of 239 recoveries from confirmed cases. Seven people are still sick, six of them mildly. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition.
- Washington County reported no new cases. Three people are still ill, but none of them are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported six people tested positive, for a total of 764 confirmed cases. Seventeen people recovered, for a total of 689 recoveries. There are 58 people still sick, six of whom are still hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, one Hadley resident is sick, as well as one Moreau resident (an improvement from two Monday), one Northumberland resident and one Wilton resident.
- Essex County reported no new cases and no one sick.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 38 people tested positive Monday, which was 1.1% of those who were tested. The biggest increase was in Albany County, with 12 new cases and a 1.6% positive test rate. Columbia County had a 2.2% positive test rate and Rensselaer County had a 1.6% positive test rate. Every other county in the region was below 1%, which is the goal in controlling the virus.
- Statewide, 746 people tested positive Monday, a positive test rate of 1.05%.
- There were 568 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and three people died.
- Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported one coronavirus patient and Saratoga Hospital reported five, a number unchanged since last Thursday.
