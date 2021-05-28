Warren County unveils overdose tracker

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office this past week unveiled an online dashboard that allows users to view the number of drug overdoses that have occurred in the county this year, as part of an effort to raise awareness about substance abuse issues.
The Warren County Overdose Response Dashboard allows users to see where in the county overdoses have occurred and provides a breakdown of an age of the individual, what type of drug was involved and whether the overdose was fatal. It also details whether the opioid antidote Naloxone was used and what agency responded.
Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the dashboard will provide law enforcement officials and first responders with timely information on where overdoses are occurring in the county, allowing resources to be quickly deployed.
“Timely access to the data contained on the dashboard will enable us to quickly respond to a sudden increase, or spike, in overdose events or bad batches, which we hope will save lives,” he said in a statement.
LaFarr added: “The data not only provides actionable intelligence for public health efforts, it will also assist us to better understand how to combat the ever-changing opioid crisis.”
A total of 19 people in the county had overdosed in the county this year as of Friday afternoon, according to the dashboard, which is updated on a regular basis.
Five overdoses resulted in death, and Naloxone was used in 12 incidents.
Carrie Wright, co-chair of the Criminal Justice and Community Services Task Force, said the pandemic has caused the community’s focus to slip away from substance use, which has led to an increase in overdose deaths.
The dashboard, she said, will allow community stakeholders to develop a “strategic response” to overdose deaths and will increase transparency surrounding the issue of substance abuse, which will increase the likelihood of recovery.
“The transparency and ease of this platform will help galvanize efforts to embrace the idea that all pathways lead to recovery as well as help our community better plan for services and programs to support our loved ones,” Wright said in a statement.
Warren County Planning & Community Development designed the dashboard under the guidance of the Sheriff’s Office and the Glens Falls Police Department.
To view the dashboard, visit: https://bit.ly/3fUdp9M.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.