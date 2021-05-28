Warren County unveils overdose tracker

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office this past week unveiled an online dashboard that allows users to view the number of drug overdoses that have occurred in the county this year, as part of an effort to raise awareness about substance abuse issues.

The Warren County Overdose Response Dashboard allows users to see where in the county overdoses have occurred and provides a breakdown of an age of the individual, what type of drug was involved and whether the overdose was fatal. It also details whether the opioid antidote Naloxone was used and what agency responded.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the dashboard will provide law enforcement officials and first responders with timely information on where overdoses are occurring in the county, allowing resources to be quickly deployed.

“Timely access to the data contained on the dashboard will enable us to quickly respond to a sudden increase, or spike, in overdose events or bad batches, which we hope will save lives,” he said in a statement.

LaFarr added: “The data not only provides actionable intelligence for public health efforts, it will also assist us to better understand how to combat the ever-changing opioid crisis.”

