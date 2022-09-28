Warren County unveils new online portal

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Planning and Community Development has unveiled a new online portal for the public to access Warren County data, maps and other resources easily from computers and mobile devices.

Planning and Community Development staff have completed a new GIS Hub website, which also includes a redesigned Warren County Rec Mapper site that details trails, parks, boat launches and other recreational assets in Warren County.

Warren County uses Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software to locate, display, track and analyze geographic information. County GIS staff develop and maintain GIS databases for county departments, local government agencies and the public. Data is shared through a variety of online GIS computer applications, according to a news release.

The GIS Hub website now provides access to most of Warren County’s GIS web applications featuring data such as tax parcels, zoning, election polling locations, housing data, First Wilderness Corridor information, economic indicators, recreational and historical offerings and more. In addition, the website offers a variety of printable maps and access to data layers that can be downloaded or used as web map layers.

The GIS Hub consolidates many platforms that have been in existence separately onto one site, while adding content and redesigning a number of them.

Sara Frankenfeld, Warren County GIS coordinator and architect of the GIS Hub, said the site will grow as new platforms are created.

“We’ll continue to add to this website as we develop new applications and maps for our residents and visitors to use and enjoy. We are particularly proud of the redesigned Rec Mapper website, which has a wealth of content that details hundreds of publicly accessible recreation spots around the county with new maps, photos and more,” Frankenfeld said in a news release.

Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, encouraged residents to check out the new site for information on a variety of topics.

“The Rec and History Mapper websites are particularly useful for all who live in and visit Warren County, as they provide detailed information to help you get out and see all of the corners of our beautiful county while learning about its history,” he said in a news release.

The GIS Hub website can be found at warrencountyny.gov/gis.