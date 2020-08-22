Warren County treasurer says revenues off by $500,000

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has a gap of about a half-million dollars in its budget as revenues have declined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Treasurer Mike Swan provided a brief update at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday.
He said that the state has said it is going to hold back 20% in aid to municipalities because of its own budget issues. That would be a hit to the county of about $3.7 million. Sales tax revenue is coming in at about $1 million behind projections, he said.
The county has not received $400,000 in casino revenue, according to Swan. It is also down about $309,000 in mortgage tax; down $250,000 in proceeds from auction of properties because the estate court is not letting them go forward because of the pandemic; and off $120,000 in revenue it receives from medical marijuana businesses.
Other shortfalls include: $133,000 in fees at the county clerk’s office, $40,000 in automobile use fees; $34,000 because the restaurant at Warren County airport is closed; and $60,000 less in interest income.
Altogether, Swan said it is about $6 million less in revenues than the county expected to collect.
However, the good news is the county has been able to tap into some surplus funds.
The county has transferred $2.1 million from a fund that the county has used to pay out employees’ vacation time when workers retire or resign. Accounting standards require the county to cover the current portion of that backup fund but not the long-term reserve for future retirements, which the county has been doing for several years.
Swan said this extra revenue is combined with about $3.5 million in cuts identified as part of an austerity budget.
“That means, right now, roughly we’re in the hole about a million dollars, which I think is phenomenal from where we’ve been,” he said.
When it comes to the 2021 budget, that may be a different story.
“I wouldn’t want to be (Warrensburg Supervisor) Kevin Geraghty right now,” he said referring to the county’s budget officer.
Swan said he is also putting in a full-court press to get every short-term rental property registered by the end of the year in order to collect occupancy tax.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild said that lodging properties on Lake George have been reporting banner years. Those that are further back from the lake are suffering, he said.
Swan said it is too early to tell about how the summer will be in terms of occupancy tax, but he is optimistic.
“We’ll never get back what we lost in the spring, but I think we’ll be doing pretty well,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.