Warren County treasurer says revenues off by $500,000

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has a gap of about a half-million dollars in its budget as revenues have declined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Mike Swan provided a brief update at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday.

He said that the state has said it is going to hold back 20% in aid to municipalities because of its own budget issues. That would be a hit to the county of about $3.7 million. Sales tax revenue is coming in at about $1 million behind projections, he said.

The county has not received $400,000 in casino revenue, according to Swan. It is also down about $309,000 in mortgage tax; down $250,000 in proceeds from auction of properties because the estate court is not letting them go forward because of the pandemic; and off $120,000 in revenue it receives from medical marijuana businesses.

Other shortfalls include: $133,000 in fees at the county clerk’s office, $40,000 in automobile use fees; $34,000 because the restaurant at Warren County airport is closed; and $60,000 less in interest income.

Altogether, Swan said it is about $6 million less in revenues than the county expected to collect.

However, the good news is the county has been able to tap into some surplus funds.