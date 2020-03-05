Warren County tourism indicators show growth in 2019

Conley said metrics show that fall tourism has been a growing sector.

"Fall is almost become an extension of summer," she said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild said he would like to see some metrics that show what "results" come from the social media and website visits.

"How do we know we are getting what we expect from this?" he asked.

The chairman of the Tourism Committee, Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino, said sales tax increases and occupancy tax increases confirm that more people are visiting the region.

Merlino announced this week that he has also decided to revive an effort to have some regional business leaders provide guidance to the Tourism Committee.

He said Sam Luciano from the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, Ed Moore from The Queensbury Hotel and Mark Behan from Behan Communications have agreed to serve on a volunteer advisory committee, and he planned to seek a fourth businessperson for the group as well.

"I'm looking for positive people, people with no agendas," he said.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors.

