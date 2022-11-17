Warren County tourism director quits after two months

Warren County's newly appointed tourism director has resigned and returned to Florida after two months on the job.

Alfred Snow submitted his letter of resignation to the county on Monday and has already left the state.

He was hired by the county in August and began his position on Sept. 12, replacing longtime Tourism Director Joanne Conley, who retired.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty issued a statement about Snow’s departure.

“We were disappointed to learn that Mr. Snow decided to resign his position and return to Florida, where he lived and worked before his hiring by Warren County in August," Geraghty said. "We thank Mr. Snow for his contributions to our Tourism Department during his time here, and wish him the best going forward.

"Members of the Board of Supervisors will be discussing Warren County’s next steps for future leadership within the Tourism Department in the coming days, but in the interim our tourism staff will continue to work hard to show off our wonderful county to the world,” Geraghty stated.

Snow's resignation was first reported Wednesday by the Foothills Business Daily news site.

The Board of Supervisors is set to discuss the next steps in filling the position at its meeting on Friday.

Snow reported to the Tourism Committee at the end of October with his findings regarding a decrease in hotel occupancy during the height of the recent tourism season. He presented charts and graphs to members of the committee and explained his findings, giving no indication of his impending resignation.

In a news release from Warren County after his hiring, Snow was described as "a native of Central New York with connections to the Adirondacks and Warren County." The release said he came to Warren County from Polk County, Florida, where he worked with Visit Central Florida, a destination marketing organization, as part of a career in tourism and marketing.

Controversy surrounded the decision to offer the position to Snow after members of the Board of Supervisors raised concerns about the process in which he was chosen.

Several supervisors and county residents voiced concerns about overlooking qualified local candidates to bring in "a Florida transplant," as one man referred to Snow.

A reason for Snow's resignation has not been made public.