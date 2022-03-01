Warren County tourism director announces retirement

QUEENSBURY — After six-and-a-half years as the tourism director for Warren County and 41 years working for the county's tourism department, Joanne Conley will be retiring effective May 31.

Conley began in an entry-level position with the department after graduating from college. She also currently serves as the vice president of the Adirondack Regional Tourism Council and is a board member for the state's Travel Industry Association.

A search for Conley's replacement will begin immediately, according to a news release.

"It has been my absolute pleasure to work for Warren County for the past 41 years," Conley said. "I truly enjoy all that Warren County and each of our communities has to offer."

Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said that Conley has done a great job within the tourism department, taking up a number of roles throughout her tenure.

He highlighted her efforts to help the tourism-based economy have two years of success during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that her work attracting visitors during the time of uncertainty was "truly outstanding."

"Joanne will leave some big shoes to fill, but we wish her the best for a long, happy and healthy retirement," Geraghty said.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino, who also serves as the chairman of the county's tourism committee, wished Conley the best in her retirement.

He said that metrics show a growing number of visitors, and major advances being made, in making the area a year-round tourism destination.

"Joanne’s dedication to tourism in Warren County has been unsurpassed, and that shows in the results we have seen the past few years," Merlino said.

Anyone interested in employment at Warren County are advised to visit the county's website under the "Jobs" section. The tourism director job will be posted in the coming days.

As tourism director, Conley saw the Lake George area branded as the "original vacation" destination, and during the pandemic she worked with local governments and community partners to provide a safe vacation destination for all.

"I am grateful and thankful for this opportunity and privilege to serve Warren County and promote the Lake George area as an iconic vacation destination," Conley said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0