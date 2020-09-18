Warren County to withhold occupancy tax money from municipalities

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to withhold some occupancy tax funding from municipalities, citing declining revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic, but not before Supervisor Ron Conover accused some supervisors of turning their back on the towns.

The county voted to withhold $145,000 from Lake George, $55,000 from Bolton and Queensbury and $12,500 from the city of Glens Falls and each of the eight other towns in the county.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson had wanted to table the resolution until next month, when the county will have better numbers on where it stands with occupancy tax.

His tabling motion prompted a lengthy back-and-forth debate among supervisors about the merits of reducing the funding now.

Previous estimates showed the county collecting about $3 million in occupancy tax funding. Conover said it is premature to take action on withholding funds, which are part of a county spending plan adopted in 2015, until the final revenue picture is clear.

Conover said there have been reports it was a strong summer in the Lake George area.