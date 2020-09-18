Warren County to withhold occupancy tax money from municipalities

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to withhold some occupancy tax funding from municipalities, citing declining revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic, but not before Supervisor Ron Conover accused some supervisors of turning their back on the towns.
The county voted to withhold $145,000 from Lake George, $55,000 from Bolton and Queensbury and $12,500 from the city of Glens Falls and each of the eight other towns in the county.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson had wanted to table the resolution until next month, when the county will have better numbers on where it stands with occupancy tax.
His tabling motion prompted a lengthy back-and-forth debate among supervisors about the merits of reducing the funding now.
Previous estimates showed the county collecting about $3 million in occupancy tax funding. Conover said it is premature to take action on withholding funds, which are part of a county spending plan adopted in 2015, until the final revenue picture is clear.
Conover said there have been reports it was a strong summer in the Lake George area.
“Why the rush to push this through? We have contracts with these municipalities. We’re effectively tearing up those contracts?” he asked. “If you waited a month or two, we would know what our situation is.”
The county board unanimously voted to support providing occupancy tax money to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, he said.
“We did not turn our back on Glens Falls,” he said.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the county board, tried to cut off debate but was pressed by other supervisors to continue.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she has heard “fiery rhetoric” from supervisors, blasting the state for withholding money from the county, but they’re doing the same by withholding money from the municipalities.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said the county is operating under an austerity budget. He supported withholding the funds.
“Occupancy tax is for events and promotion. We’ve had many, many events that have been canceled this year that we shouldn’t have paid for,” he said.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, budget officer, said the county lacks the money to make the payments now.
“Nobody is going to be left destitute by cutting $400,000 in payments this year,” he said.
Geraghty accused Conover of making this personal. He is simply trying to manage the county’s finances, he said.
“I am tired of hearing this. I was tasked to do this. I did my job,” he said.
Conover said he is not making it personal, but he would like assurances the county could revisit the issue and make the payments if the money becomes available.
Dickinson said the supervisors should not consider occupancy tax revenue to be the county’s money.
“It’s the money that the businesses have collected and it’s funneled through the county,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
