Warren County to waive late fees temporarily for taxes

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has worked out a plan to temporarily waive late fees for county property taxpayers in the coming weeks in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The county Treasurer’s Office is scheduled to begin taking current 2020 town and county property tax payments as of April 15.

But in light of the restricted access plan in effect at the Warren County Municipal Center, Treasurer Michael Swan and county leaders have decided that the 5% late fee will be waived for a period of time.

Swan said the fee will be waived between April 15 and 30 days after the Treasurer’s Office re-opens. So for instance, if the center re-opens on April 22, the fee will be waived until May 22.

“We understand that there are going to be some tough economic times for many families because of this situation,” Swan said in a news release. “We want to do what we can to help them get through this.”

Those wishing to make payments by mail can still do so and staff is present at the Treasurer’s Office during the restricted access period to accept them via mail or for information by phone about amounts owed.

For more information, county residents can call 518-761-6735.

The Treasurer’s Office’s mailing address is: Warren County Treasurer’s Office, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY, 12845.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0