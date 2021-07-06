Warren County to tweak criteria on how it awards occupancy tax money for events

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is revising its criteria for how occupancy funds are distributed for local events to make sure it is getting the most for its money.
Kristen Hanifin, tourism development and events coordinator for Warren County, told a recent meeting of the Tourism Committee events will be scored on how much future occupancy tax revenue they will generate. Local officials want more information about how many visitors these events bring to the area and how many hotel rooms are being rented.
“You’re going to vet the applicants and require the applicant to provide more data, more geographic and demographic information,” she said at the committee’s June 22 meeting.
The new application form is still being drafted. The Tourism Committee will meet again later this month to discuss it further.
Evaluating the events
The draft form would evaluate each event on three broad areas — economic impact, soundness and fiscal stability and marketing.
The economic impact category includes criteria such as how many overnight guests the event is expected to draw; whether it takes place during the peak or off-peak season; and whether the organizer is a for-profit or nonprofit enterprise.
Soundness and fiscal stability is judged by whether there are other community partners: whether the event charges a fee and if that money is reinvested annually; whether it collaborates with other businesses and hospitality partners; whether the event creates spin-off benefits to the community at large.
The marketing category includes factors such as whether the event can partner with Warren County tourism marketing initiatives; whether the marketing targets overnight visitors; and whether the county can co-brand the event as a signature event, according to the draft document.
The first category is worth a maximum of 65 points and the second and third have maximums of 30 points, for a total of 125.
Hanifin said, hypothetically, an event that requested $20,000 and scored 125 would get the full amount. County officials could decide to award a fraction of the fund requested based upon the thoroughness of the organization’s application.
“If they ask for 20 (thousand), maybe you give them 10 because they didn’t hit all the right points and all the right criteria,” she said. “It gives you a little bit more flexibility.”
“The whole process is to create a parity, so all the applications are looked at on the same level and you’re comparing apples to apples,” she said.
Hanifin said the system takes some of the guesswork out of the application. It also gives supervisors a way to evaluate whether the event is a good investment of the county’s money.
The county attorney’s office will be reviewing some language of the proposal, Hanifin said.
Supervisors like changes
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she appreciated the hard work that went into the draft and likes the changes.
“I think it will be very helpful for the supervisors to feel like we have more support behind the decisions we’re making — more objective criteria,” she said.
Braymer suggested making the maximum possible score 100.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild agreed the new form is comprehensive and said it is a step forward. But he wants feedback from event organizers to see if they have any issues with the requirements.
Hanifin said the Tourism Department can assist applicants with the process.
“We understand that it’s a little bit of a change. Maybe it’s a bit more time-consuming or challenging to get some of that data. We’ll work with you,” she said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said his colleagues should not lose sight of the fact these organizations are asking the county for money. The burden is on the group putting on the event to make sure all necessary data is submitted. Some groups are hesitant to provide specifics.
“That’s their right and they can say that, but we as a county have a responsibility to the residents to make sure we get the biggest bang for the buck for their occupancy tax dollars,” he said.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said a nonprofit organization may not have the staff to complete the applications.
Groups also have to be in touch with law enforcement and emergency personnel about how much their presence will be needed for their events.
“We have to be very sensitive to the emergency response capability for all the events that are taking place in a small community in a busy season,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber.
The new form would take effect for events planned beginning in November.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said he had some concerns that an event like the Adirondack Balloon Festival would not be able to meet criteria in the document. For example, marketing expenses, including website and logo design, would be not be eligible for occupancy tax funding and the balloon festival organizers do a lot of marketing.
He would like to see more time spent on the document.
Braymer preferred that the county move the document along and said county officials should set the criteria and not bend to an individual applicant’s desires.
Supervisors voted to postpone the matter one month so some of the language could be reviewed.
