Warren County to tweak criteria on how it awards occupancy tax money for events

Supervisors like changes

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she appreciated the hard work that went into the draft and likes the changes.

“I think it will be very helpful for the supervisors to feel like we have more support behind the decisions we’re making — more objective criteria,” she said.

Braymer suggested making the maximum possible score 100.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild agreed the new form is comprehensive and said it is a step forward. But he wants feedback from event organizers to see if they have any issues with the requirements.

Hanifin said the Tourism Department can assist applicants with the process.

“We understand that it’s a little bit of a change. Maybe it’s a bit more time-consuming or challenging to get some of that data. We’ll work with you,” she said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said his colleagues should not lose sight of the fact these organizations are asking the county for money. The burden is on the group putting on the event to make sure all necessary data is submitted. Some groups are hesitant to provide specifics.