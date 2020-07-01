Warren County to track tourists' quarantines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warren County is making plans to enforce the 14-day quarantine on any traveler from a coronavirus hot spot.

County officials announced Wednesday they are not going to let visitors “self-monitor.”

“Warren County Public Health is requesting that hotels, motels, campgrounds and other lodgers send Health Services referral information for these visitors so we can initiate contact, assess, provide education and actively monitor them,” said Warren County Health Services and Public Health Director Ginelle Jones in a news release.

Although visitors are allowed to quarantine themselves, Warren County officials said they want to make sure those visitors are just as careful as residents who are quarantined.

“As has become our hallmark, Warren County Health Services believes we can do better than the state’s minimum standards, and that we can do so without imposing undue requirements on our businesses and tourism industry,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore in a news release. “We have always believed that going the extra mile to protect public health is, indeed, in the best interest of our local economy.”