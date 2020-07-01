Warren County to track tourists' quarantines

Warren County is making plans to enforce the 14-day quarantine on any traveler from a coronavirus hot spot.
County officials announced Wednesday they are not going to let visitors “self-monitor.”
“Warren County Public Health is requesting that hotels, motels, campgrounds and other lodgers send Health Services referral information for these visitors so we can initiate contact, assess, provide education and actively monitor them,” said Warren County Health Services and Public Health Director Ginelle Jones in a news release.
Although visitors are allowed to quarantine themselves, Warren County officials said they want to make sure those visitors are just as careful as residents who are quarantined.
“As has become our hallmark, Warren County Health Services believes we can do better than the state’s minimum standards, and that we can do so without imposing undue requirements on our businesses and tourism industry,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore in a news release. “We have always believed that going the extra mile to protect public health is, indeed, in the best interest of our local economy.”
There is a mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone entering New York from: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas or Utah.
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, with one person mildly ill and no one hospitalized.
- Washington County reported seven new cases, all related to a cluster of sick employees at the Camera Slate Products Inc. quarry. One additional person has recovered, leaving nine people ill and a total of 200 recoveries. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two people had tested positive, for a total of 551 confirmed cases. One person has recovered, for a total of 519 recoveries, with 16 people still ill and no one hospitalized.
- Essex County reported that they have reached zero again: out of 59 cases, no one is currently ill.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 20 new cases Tuesday, a substantial increase mostly fueled by 10 new cases in Albany County and five in Schenectady County.
- Statewide, 575 people tested positive Tuesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital reported no coronavirus patients. Statewide, 879 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and 11 people died.
It was the fourth straight day with fewer than 900 people hospitalized.
“New York state is doing great. On the numbers, we’re doing great,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference.
But he warned that people could come from other states and spread the virus.
“This can still rear its ugly head,” he said. “The situation across the country is getting worse. It’s not getting better. We have to be careful.”
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo personally appealed to President Donald Trump to wear a mask.
He noted Trump held a rally without requiring attendees to wear masks.
“What did that signal to the American people?” Cuomo said at his press conference.
He also asked all New Yorkers to get a test, regardless of symptoms or exposure, just in case.
“We have so increased our testing capacity that we are expanding our testing criteria,” he said. “All New Yorkers can get a test. Go, get a test. It doesn’t cost anything. It doesn’t hurt.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
