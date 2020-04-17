Warren County to take a hit in sales tax collection because of COVID-19

“The internet sales have skyrocketed. I’m not sure how much that is going to offset all the other losses,” he said.

Gas prices are down and people are not driving as much, and Swan said that equals about 2% to 3% of sales tax collections.

Retail sales and restaurants make up 40% of the county’s sales tax collections, according to Swan.

He said sales tax collections are up for the first two weeks of March — before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Swan said there are lot of moving pieces to calculate how much sales tax would be collected.

“It’s going to be a hard one to figure out,” he said.

In other revenue news, Swan said occupancy tax collections are practically non-existent. However, the county is likely to receive more money from OTB.

“I think they are going to be way up compared with what they’ve been in the past. I guess people will gamble on whatever they can find to gamble on,” he said of Off-Track Betting.

Swan said the county is fortunate to have $20 million in fund balance.

“I think we’ll be able to weather whatever the storm will be this year,” he said. “I’m more concerned about what’s going to happen in 2021, because if things don’t turn around in the middle of this year, there’s going to be some hard decisions — not only for the county but for all the towns to try to stay under the cap and not to raise taxes going forward.”

