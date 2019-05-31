Warren County is planning to sue the indicted former director of Lake George Watershed Coalition to try to recoup a $50,000 payment that he never turned over to the county.
The county Board of Supervisors Support Services Committee voted Friday to sue David J. Decker for fraud in connection with his withholding of state grant funding that was supposed to be paid to the county for a 2007 public works project. Decker was indicted on 22 charges that allege he stole more than $440,000 in state and federal funds while overseeing the coalition.
County officials say records show the money from a state grant was given to Decker to be paid to the county for work on a stream restoration/stormwater control project on Finkle Brook in Bolton.
But county officials say Decker did not forward the money. County and town leaders have gone back and forth for more than a year about whether the town of Queensbury, which was one of two towns that served as the projects administrator, should make the county whole, with county leaders claiming the town was supposed to be overseeing Decker's activities.
But Queensbury Supervisor John Strough has said the town does not believe it should pay, since the money was given to Decker and he was responsible for the non-payment.
County Attorney Mary Kissane said the county is left with one option, to sue Decker under a "fraud claim," as the statute of limitations for a breach of contract claim has passed.
The deadline for a fraud claim is next month. After a discussion Friday about the merits of suing Decker, the committee voted unanimously to pursue litigation.
Not everyone agreed with the move, though.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson questioned whether the county would gain anything from the lawsuit, and Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead, who did extensive research on the issue, said the county seemed to be going after the wrong party, as he believes Queensbury should be on the hook for the payment.
He said the project contract specifies the town is responsible for the contractor, and the county should not sue Decker, as it's unlikely the county could ever get any money from him under the circumstances.
"Contractually, it's the responsibility of the town," Whitehead said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild, said it seems Decker was the responsible party under the circumstances, since records show he was given the funds.
Kissane said the county can't sue the town, as the statute of limitations for a claim against Queensbury has passed.
"There isn't a thing I can do to sue Queensbury at this point. This is the best we can do 11 years later," she said.
County officials believe Decker also illegally withheld a $22,500 payment that was supposed to go to the county through the town of Bolton for the same project. Supervisor Ron Conover said the town paid the county after learning of the issue.
For nearly two decades, Decker, 67, of Burnt Hills, oversaw environmental and water quality projects for the coalition of municipalities and environmental organizations, handling millions of dollars in state and federal grants.
He has pleaded not guilty to the indictment, which stems from his arrest in March 2017. He is accused of stealing $440,000 while working on coalition projects between 2013 and 2017. Some of the money was allegedly funneled to a shell contracting corporation he created that did not provide any services or materials to the projects for which it was paid.
He has claimed the money he received was legitimate payment for his work, but he is accused of tax fraud for not claiming the money on his state taxes in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Decker was tentatively scheduled to stand trial in July, but the case has been postponed without a new date.
