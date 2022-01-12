Warren County to stop county tracing after state lifts requirement

Warren County on Wednesday announced that it will turn over all contact tracing procedures to the state.

“We would like to thank our residents for their cooperation with the isolation and quarantine process throughout this pandemic, and we ask that they continue to cooperate with New York state case investigators going forward. Please be patient during this transition," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

She explained that the staff previously tasked with contact tracing could return to other duties.

“These changes will free up our Warren County staff to do more vaccine clinics, more education and outreach and resume many of the programs and duties for Warren County residents that had been affected by COVID-19 case investigations,” Jones said.

The county's decision follows Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement on Tuesday at her press conference that the state will no longer require local health departments to conduct contact tracing for people who test positive for COVID-19.

Hochul said she would leave the decision up to the counties.

Washington County

Tina McDougall, chief financial officer for Washington County Public Health Department, said Wednesday that the county is waiting on further guidance from the state regarding the decision to cease contact tracing.

"At this point, we are waiting for official guidelines to be passed down from the state. Case investigation will still happen through the state for those who receive a positive test. They will still receive a call from the state health department representatives," McDougall said.

